5 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of five additional patients from causes related to COVID-19 infection, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The patients, according to the release, were a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, and two men in their 60s. All five patients were unvaccinated Tom Green County residents.

So far, 365 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 237 were Tom Green County Residents; 128 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below:

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2021 until August 31, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo