5 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of five additional patients from causes related to COVID-19 infection, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
The patients, according to the release, were a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, and two men in their 60s. All five patients were unvaccinated Tom Green County residents.
So far, 365 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 237 were Tom Green County Residents; 128 were residents of other counties.
The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below:
The Health Department has confirmed five additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Female, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 365: 237 from Tom Green County and 128 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado cinco muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
– Mujer, 50s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
– Mujer, 70s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 365: 237 del condado de Tom Green y 128 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.