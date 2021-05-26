5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday May 26, 2020, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon.
Full breakdown of the report is below:
Total positive cases: 16,886
Active cases: 51
Currently hospitalized: 11
New positives for today: 5
Informe COVID-19 del 26 de mayo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16,886
Casos activos: 51
Actualmente hospitalizados: 11
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 5