5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday May 26, 2020, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon.

Full breakdown of the report is below:

May 26, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,886

Active cases: 51

Currently hospitalized: 11

New positives for today: 5

Informe COVID-19 del 26 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16,886

Casos activos: 51

Actualmente hospitalizados: 11

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 5

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

