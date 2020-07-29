49 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of July 29, 2020, there are 49 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 20 of those are PCR cases and there are 29 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 2,131
Currently hospitalized: 52
|Gender
|Age range
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|20s
|White
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|Sutton County
|PCR
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|Irion County
|PCR
|Male
|40s
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|PCR
|Male
|40s
|Hispanic
|Reagan County
|PCR
|Female
|80s
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|PCR
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|Val Verde County
|PCR
|Female
|50s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|female
|80s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|80s
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|10s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|70s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|90s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|Out of state
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|Antigen
|Female
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|90s
|White
|Edwards County
|Antigen
|Male
|40s
|White
|Concho County
|Antigen
|Male
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20s
|Hispanic
|Schleicher County
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|Schleicher County
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50s
|White
|Irion County
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|10s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30s
|Unknown
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Female
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50s
|Unknown
|Crockett County
|Antigen
|Male
|20s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|Irion County
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen