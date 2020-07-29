49 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of July 29, 2020, there are 49 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 20 of those are PCR cases and there are 29 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,131

Currently hospitalized: 52

GenderAge rangeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female20sWhiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Male50sHispanicSutton CountyPCR
Female40sHispanicIrion CountyPCR
Male40sHispanicCrockett CountyPCR
Male40sHispanicReagan CountyPCR
Female80sHispanicCrockett CountyPCR
Female60sHispanicCrockett CountyPCR
Female60sHispanicCrockett CountyPCR
Male60sHispanicVal Verde CountyPCR
Female50sWhiteTGCPCR
female80sHispanicTGCPCR
Male60sHispanicTGCPCR
Female80sBlackTGCPCR
Male10sWhiteTGCPCR
Male50sHispanicTGCPCR
Male30sHispanicTGCPCR
Female50sHispanicTGCPCR
Male70sUnknownTGCPCR
Female50sUnknownTGCPCR
Female30sUnknownTGCPCR
Female30sUnknownTGCAntigen
Female90sUnknownTGCAntigen
Female40sHispanicOut of stateAntigen
Female40sHispanicCrockett CountyAntigen
Female30sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female20sHispanicTGCAntigen
Male90sWhiteEdwards CountyAntigen
Male40sWhiteConcho CountyAntigen
Male30sUnknownTGCAntigen
Female20sHispanicSchleicher CountyAntigen
Female50sHispanicSchleicher CountyAntigen
Female50sHispanicTGCAntigen
Male50sWhiteIrion CountyAntigen
Female50sBlackTGCAntigen
Female10sUnknownTGCAntigen
Male30sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female30sUnknownRunnels CountyAntigen
Female20sHispanicTGCAntigen
Male30sUnknownTGCAntigen
Male50sUnknownCrockett CountyAntigen
Male20sWhiteTGCAntigen
Female50sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female40sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female50sUnknownTGCAntigen
Female50sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female60sHispanicIrion CountyAntigen
Female40sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female40sUnknownTGCAntigen
Female40sHispanicTGCAntigen

