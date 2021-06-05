$473,000 raised during San Angelo Children’s Miracle Network Telethon

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) — A total of $473,069 was raised by the Concho Valley community during the 2021 Children’s Miracle Network Telethon.

The telethon benefited Children’s Miracle Network at Shannon Medical Center. All money donated stays in San Angelo with Shannon.

Donations help families whose children are treated at Shannon by funding equipment and training which helps to keep them close to home.

The telethon team

“On behalf of our hosts, our Miracle Families and the staff at Shannon Medical Center, we thank you again for your support of the 2021 Celebration Telethon and for your donation to the Children’s Miracle Network! You are truly making miracles happen for our children.” Shannon Medical Center | Your Children’s Miracle Network Hospital

The telethon aired on Saturday evening on KLST with anchors Carolyn McEnrue, Greg Kerr and Senora Scott; Foster Communications’ Jay Michaels and Miracle Mom Delaine Hale.

KLST is a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network at Shannon Medical Center.