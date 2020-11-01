45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:00 P.M. November 1, 2020, there are 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 15 of those are PCR cases and 30 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 5,027
Active cases: 567
Currently hospitalized: 39
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|79
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|85
|Unknown
|Brown
|PCR
|Female
|34
|White
|Irion
|PCR
|Female
|79
|White
|Sterling
|PCR
|Male
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|62
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|28
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|22
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|39
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|1 month
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|10
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|52
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|41
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|7
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|10
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|13 months
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|17
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|14
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|66
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|14
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|43
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|29
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|36
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|74
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
