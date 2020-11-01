45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 P.M. November 1, 2020, there are 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 15 of those are PCR cases and 30 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 5,027

Active cases: 567

Currently hospitalized: 39

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 79 Hispanic Runnels PCR Female 85 Unknown Brown PCR Female 34 White Irion PCR Female 79 White Sterling PCR Male 53 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 62 Black TGC PCR Female 28 White TGC PCR Female 22 White TGC PCR Female 39 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 34 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 1 month Hispanic TGC PCR Male 10 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 52 White TGC PCR Female 38 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 41 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 60 White TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 7 White TGC Antigen Female 10 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 13 months Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 60 White TGC Antigen Female 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 17 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 26 White TGC Antigen Female 31 White Runnels Antigen Male 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 30 White TGC Antigen Male 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 14 White TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 66 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 14 White TGC Antigen Male 43 White TGC Antigen Female 43 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 32 White TGC Antigen Male 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 35 White TGC Antigen Male 21 White TGC Antigen Female 36 White TGC Antigen Female 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 74 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 Unknown TGC Antigen

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

