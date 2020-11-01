45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 P.M. November 1, 2020, there are 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 15 of those are PCR cases and 30 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 5,027
Active cases: 567
Currently hospitalized: 39

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female79HispanicRunnelsPCR
Female85UnknownBrownPCR
Female34WhiteIrionPCR
Female79WhiteSterlingPCR
Male53HispanicTGCPCR
Male62BlackTGCPCR
Female28WhiteTGCPCR
Female22WhiteTGCPCR
Female39HispanicTGCPCR
Male34HispanicTGCPCR
Male1 monthHispanicTGCPCR
Male10HispanicTGCPCR
Male52WhiteTGCPCR
Female38HispanicTGCPCR
Female41HispanicTGCPCR
Female60WhiteTGCAntigen
Female23HispanicTGCAntigen
Female7WhiteTGCAntigen
Female10UnknownTGCAntigen
Female13 monthsHispanicTGCAntigen
Female60WhiteTGCAntigen
Female54HispanicTGCAntigen
Male17HispanicTGCAntigen
Male26WhiteTGCAntigen
Female31WhiteRunnelsAntigen
Male52HispanicTGCAntigen
Male30WhiteTGCAntigen
Male24HispanicTGCAntigen
Female59HispanicTGCAntigen
Male14WhiteTGCAntigen
Female56HispanicTGCAntigen
Male66HispanicTGCAntigen
Male23HispanicTGCAntigen
Male14WhiteTGCAntigen
Male43WhiteTGCAntigen
Female43UnknownTGCAntigen
Male29HispanicTGCAntigen
Male32WhiteTGCAntigen
Male31HispanicTGCAntigen
Female35WhiteTGCAntigen
Male21WhiteTGCAntigen
Female36WhiteTGCAntigen
Female33HispanicTGCAntigen
Male74HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21UnknownTGCAntigen

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

More Stories for you

• 58 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Comic Con Comic Artist Spotlight: Josue Alvarado
Comic Book Artist, Josue Alvarado, talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about his comic, Splinters of Yggdrasil, and his…

• COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on October 28, there have been 100 released cases/contacts of cases (72 cases…

• Press conference with Mayor Brenda Gunter and Dr James Vretis
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter and Local Health Authority, Dr. James G Vretis will hold a press c…

• When Red Ribbon Week hits close to home: Taylor Drozd’s story
Taylor Drozd is the CCP Coordinator for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley. For her, Red Ribbon…

• History of Red Ribbon Week: Honoring DEA Agent Kiki Camarena
DPS Sgt. Justin Baker shares murdered DEA Agent Kiki Camarena’s story and how Red Ribbon Week got its start. “A lot…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.