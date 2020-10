43 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has released updated reporting of new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. City offices were closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather and the COVID-19 report was not released.

On October 27, 2020, there were 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 9 are PCR cases and 34 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 4,721

Active cases: 432

Currently hospitalized: 33