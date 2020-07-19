42 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of July 19, 2020, there are 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 42 of those are PCR cases and there are 0 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 1,497
Active cases: 711
Currently hospitalized: 40
PCR cases:
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, white, Andrews County
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Black, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Infant male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Travis County
- Male in his 50s, white, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Male in his 70s, white, TGC
- Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 80s, white, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Young female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.