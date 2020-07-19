42 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of July 19, 2020, there are 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 42 of those are PCR cases and there are 0 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 1,497

Active cases: 711

Currently hospitalized: 40

PCR cases:

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, white, Andrews County

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Black, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Infant male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Travis County

Male in his 50s, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 70s, white, TGC

Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 80s, white, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Young female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher County

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.