34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 13, 2020, there are 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Health Department. This includes 16 PCR case and 18 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,809

Active monitoring: 799

Currently hospitalized: 48

Gender Age Range Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Female 50s White McCulloch PCR Female 40s Hispanic TGC PCR Female Infant Unknown Schleicher PCR Male 40s Hispanic Runnels PCR Male 50s Other Crane PCR Male 20s White TGC PCR Female 30s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 20s White TGC PCR Female 30s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 20s White TGC PCR Female 20s Unknown TGC PCR Female 10s White TGC PCR Male 60s White TGC PCR Male 60s White TGC PCR Female 30s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 10s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 90s Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20s White TGC Antigen Female 10s Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 40s White TGC Antigen Male 60s Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 40s White TGC Antigen Male 10s White TGC Antigen Female 10s White TGC Antigen Female 20s Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 50s White TGC Antigen Female 50s Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 30s Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 40s Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 60s Unknown TGC Antigen Female 60s White TGC Antigen Male 50s Hispanic Irion Antigen Male 20s Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 50s Hispanic TGC Antigen

