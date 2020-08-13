34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. August 13, 2020, there are 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Health Department. This includes 16 PCR case and 18 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 2,809
Active monitoring: 799
Currently hospitalized: 48
|Gender
|Age Range
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|50s
|White
|McCulloch
|PCR
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|Infant
|Unknown
|Schleicher
|PCR
|Male
|40s
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Male
|50s
|Other
|Crane
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|20s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|20s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|20s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|10s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|10s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|90s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|10s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|10s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|10s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|60s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|Irion
|Antigen
|Male
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
