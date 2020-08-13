34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 13, 2020, there are 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Health Department. This includes 16 PCR case and 18 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,809

Active monitoring: 799

Currently hospitalized: 48

GenderAge RangeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female50sWhiteMcCullochPCR
Female40sHispanicTGCPCR
FemaleInfantUnknownSchleicherPCR
Male40sHispanicRunnelsPCR
Male50sOther CranePCR
Male20sWhiteTGCPCR
Female30sHispanicTGCPCR
Female20sWhiteTGCPCR
Female30sHispanicTGCPCR
Female20sWhiteTGCPCR
Female20sUnknownTGCPCR
Female10sWhiteTGCPCR
Male60sWhiteTGCPCR
Male60sWhiteTGCPCR
Female30sHispanicTGCPCR
Male10sHispanicTGCPCR
Female90sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female20sWhiteTGCAntigen
Female10sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female40sWhiteTGCAntigen
Male60sHispanicTGCAntigen
Male40sWhiteTGCAntigen
Male10sWhiteTGCAntigen
Female10sWhiteTGCAntigen
Female20sHispanicTGCAntigen
Male50sWhiteTGCAntigen
Female50sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female30sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female40sHispanicTGCAntigen
Male60sUnknownTGCAntigen
Female60sWhiteTGCAntigen
Male50sHispanicIrionAntigen
Male20sHispanicTGCAntigen
Male50sHispanicTGCAntigen

