41 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 p.m. July 3, 2020, there are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Total positive cases: 504

Active cases: 231

Currently hospitalized: 27

The San Angelo Health Department also reported the third COVID-19 related death in Tom Green County earlier this afternoon.

We have 99 released cases and contacts of cases to report this week.

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, other, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, other, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, other, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Fort Bend County

Male in his 20s, other, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Menard County

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Young male, Black, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, white, Concho County