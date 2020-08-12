40th COVID-19 death confirmed by TGC Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, TX — The 40th death from complications related to COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Wednesday afternoon, August 12, 2020.

The patient was a woman in her 70s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the statement.

Deaths from Coronavirus in Tom Green County have now reached 40. 30 of the patients have been residents of Tom Green County, 10 have been residents of other counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.