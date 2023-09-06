SAN ANGELO, Texas — The # 4 Wall Hawks will take on #9 Jim Ned Friday night on the road. The Hawks defeated the Indians last season 3-0, in a defensive slugfest.

This season looks to be a bit different. Both teams have shined here offensively through the first three weeks of the 2023 high school football season. Wall averaging 31 points per game and Jim Ned averaging 37 per contest.

Two teams who have had many battles throughout the years, are ready for Friday night’s game.

“It’s a big week for these kids. You know what’s at stake. It’s like bragging rights. They’re not that far from us as far as our scheduling goes, so we look forward to this game. Both teams after that game, went back to the drawing board to make some changes offensively. Both teams got better after that game. They made some changes. We made some changes. So, I think it could be one of those games that kind of shows you your weaknesses and shows your strength,” said head coach Houston Guy.

The Wall Hawks lead the all-time series between the two, 27-13.

“We’re way better than they were last year. I think they are too. I think we’re definitely working on controlling the line of scrimmage better than them. They’ve handled their teams well on the line of scrimmage and that’s something we’re going to really have to do. That’s going to be the main focus,” said junior quarterback Gunnar Dillard.