4-vehicle crash on South Abe and Beauregard

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 4-vehicle crash on South Abe Street and Beauregard Avenue led police to close down all but one lane of traffic on Beauregard shortly before 5:00 PM on Monday, June 28, 2021.

According to police the driver of a 2008 Ford Expedition heading southbound on Abe Street failed to stop at a red light, hitting a blue 2020 Ford F-150 that was traveling westbound on Beauregard. Police say the impact caused the blue F-150 to spin which then caused another vehicle on Beauregard to strike it on the side.

After hitting the blue F-150, the Ford Expedition continued through Beauregard and struck a black 2005 F-150 that had been traveling eastbound on Beauregard.

According to police, no injuries were reported and the driver who ran the red light is being cited for Disregarding a Red Light.

