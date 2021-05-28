4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19 for Friday May 28, 2021, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon.
Full breakdown of the report is below:
May 28, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,890
Active cases: 28
Currently hospitalized: 10
New positives for today: 4
Released: 59
Informe COVID-19 del 28 de mayo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16890
Casos activos: 28
Actualmente hospitalizados: 10
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 4
Lanzado: 59
|Male
|67
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Male
|41
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|49
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|41
|White
|TGC
|Antigen