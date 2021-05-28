4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19 for Friday May 28, 2021, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon.

Full breakdown of the report is below:

May 28, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,890

Active cases: 28

Currently hospitalized: 10

New positives for today: 4

Released: 59

Informe COVID-19 del 28 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16890

Casos activos: 28

Actualmente hospitalizados: 10

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 4

Lanzado: 59

Male67HispanicTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Male41UnknownTGCPCR
Female49WhiteTGCPCR
Female41WhiteTGCAntigen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.