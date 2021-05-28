4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19 for Friday May 28, 2021, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon.

Full breakdown of the report is below:

May 28, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,890

Active cases: 28

Currently hospitalized: 10

New positives for today: 4

Released: 59

Informe COVID-19 del 28 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16890

Casos activos: 28

Actualmente hospitalizados: 10

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 4

Lanzado: 59







