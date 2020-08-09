4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. August 9, 2020, there are 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Health Department. This includes 1 PCR case and 3 antigen cases.
We did not receive reports from Shannon Hospital today or information from either hospital about hospitalization numbers.
|Male
|90s
|White
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|Male
|40s
|White
|TGC
|Female
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|20s
|White
|TGC
Total positive cases: 2,632
Active monitoring: 786
Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.