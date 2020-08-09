4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 9, 2020, there are 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Health Department. This includes 1 PCR case and 3 antigen cases.

We did not receive reports from Shannon Hospital today or information from either hospital about hospitalization numbers.

Male90sWhiteTom Green County (TGC)
Male40sWhiteTGC
Female20sHispanicTGC
Female20sWhiteTGC

Total positive cases: 2,632
Active monitoring: 786

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

 

