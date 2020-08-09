4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 9, 2020, there are 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Health Department. This includes 1 PCR case and 3 antigen cases.

We did not receive reports from Shannon Hospital today or information from either hospital about hospitalization numbers.

Male 90s White Tom Green County (TGC) Male 40s White TGC Female 20s Hispanic TGC Female 20s White TGC

Total positive cases: 2,632

Active monitoring: 786

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.