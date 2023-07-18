SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On July 17 a collision between a freightliner, SUV and motorcycle has claimed the life of a 2-year-old and left four injured.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford Edge SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling southbound on U.S. 87. Both vehicles were in the right lane with the SUV following the motorcycle. The Freightliner had also been traveling southbound on U.S. 87 in the right lane when it failed to control its speed and struck the SUV. As a result, the SUV struck the motorcycle causing all vehicles to overturn and come to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries. Reports show that the driver did not have a seatbelt on at the time of the accident. The SUV was also carrying two passengers – a 2-year-old and a four-year-old child. Both minors were recorded as not being properly secured in the vehicle. The two-year-old was pronounced dead by JP Susan Werner and the 4-year-old was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-incapacitating Injuries.

The motorcyclist and driver of the Freightliner were also transported to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. It is unknown if the driver had on a seatbelt and the motorcyclist was reported to have been riding without a helmet.