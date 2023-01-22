SPD responded to multiple shootings near the intersection of Sugar Street and Northside Road on Sunday afternoon. (Image: KTAL staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is working a shooting investigation near the intersection of Sugar Street and Northside Road.

KTAL’s Jaelon Jackson is on the scene and reports that many of the victims have been transported for medical treatment, though their conditions are unknown at this time.

At least nine police units and 12 medical emergency units responded just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Fourteen SPD units are still on the scene.

This is a breaking story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.