AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Monday said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.39 billion in July, 13.5 percent more than in July 2020. The majority of July sales tax revenue is based on sales made in June and remitted to the agency in July.

“July state sales tax collections again strongly surpassed both year-ago and pre-pandemic levels, with continued vigorous growth from non-retail sectors,” Hegar said. “The sharpest increase from a year ago was in receipts from oil and gas mining, as the higher crude oil prices of recent months support increased drilling activity, albeit still well below the pre-pandemic pace.