SCURRY COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake occurred Monday afternoon. The epicenter was located east of State Highway 208 in north-central Scurry County, about 12.8 miles north of Snyder.

Earthquake in Scurry County

The earthquake measured 4.0 on the Richter scale and the depth measured 3.0-5.0 km. It occurred at 4:47 PM CDT.

Provided by the USGS

Abbreviated Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale

No damage has been reported so far with the earthquake.