37 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 1, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, October 1, 2021.

The City of San Angelo published the confirmed case count in their daily COVID-19 report.

The city also reported that there are currently 46 hospitalizations and 462 active cases. Since March 11, 2020, 24,327 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

430 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 280 of those were residents of Tom Green County; 150 were residents of other counties.

So far 4,262 of the positive cases since July have been individuals who were not vaccinated, making up 68.5% of total cases. 282 were partially vaccinated, 4.5% of the cases. 1,088 were fully vaccinated, or 17.5% of all cases. 589, or 9.5%, of positive cases, came from children under 12 years old.

COVID-19 positive case vaccination breakdown, July 1 – October 1, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

October 1, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,327

Active cases: 462

Currently hospitalized: 46

New positives for today: 37

Informe COVID-19 del 1 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24327

Casos activos: 462

Actualmente hospitalizados: 46

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 37

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Male 18 White Williamson PCR Female 25 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 75 White TGC PCR Female 31 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 27 White TGC PCR Male 46 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 23 Other TGC PCR Male 76 Other TGC PCR Female 61 White TGC Antigen Female 81 White TGC Antigen Female 42 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 45 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 33 White TGC Antigen Male 14 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 55 White TGC Antigen Male 49 White Coke Antigen Male 67 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 9 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 25 White TGC Antigen Male 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 74 White Crockett Antigen Male 75 White TGC Antigen Female 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 69 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 41 White TGC Antigen Female 59 White TGC Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 30 White Coke Antigen Female 21 White Coke Antigen Male 42 Other Out of state Antigen Female 19 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 68 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 9 Other TGC Antigen