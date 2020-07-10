37 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department — City releases details of two types of COVID-19 test

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 4:35 p.m. July 10, 2020, there are 37 new cases of COVID-19 to report.

A note from the City of San Angelo regarding two COVID-19 testing methods:

“A total of 177 cases and contacts of known positive cases were released from quarantine/isolation this week. As of today, we will be breaking down our positive case count into types of test: PCR and antigen. Below is a description of each type of test.

Testing Details

“Our health department began receiving positive antigen test results on June 30. Because this was a new test method, they were researching and compiling information during this time. These positive cases are treated no differently than positive PCR tests with regard to investigation, monitoring and release. From this point forward, we will report both PCR and antigen tests positive results daily.

PCR tests

“Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are a molecular diagnostic testing technique that detects the genetic material from the virus and can help diagnose an active COVID-19 infection. Testing samples are collected from the nasal cavity using swabs.

Antigen tests

“These diagnostic tests quickly detect fragments of proteins found on or within the virus by testing samples collected from the nasal cavity using swabs. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus but are not as sensitive as molecular PCR tests. This means that positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate, but there is a higher chance of false negatives, so negative results do not rule out infection. With this in mind, negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed with a PCR test prior to making treatment decisions or to prevent the possible spread of the virus due to a false negative.”

Total positive cases: 861

– PCR positives: 753

– Antigen positives: 54

Active cases: 393

Currently hospitalized: 42







There are 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today:

– Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)

– Female in her 20s, white, Hays County

– Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

– Young female, Hispanic, TGC

– Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County

– Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 20s, white, TGC

– Teenage female, white, TGC

– Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Crockett County

– Female in her 50s, white, Coke County

– Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Menard County

– Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 80s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 60s, white, Howard County

– Female in her 40s, white, TGC

– Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 20s, white, TGC

– Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 80s, Hispanic, Crockett County

– Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

– Male in his 80s, white, TGC

– Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

– Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 30s, white, TGC

– Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 70s, white, TGC

– Female in her 40s, white, TGC

– Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

– Female in her 80s, white, TGC

– Female in her 50s, white, Concho County

– Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC