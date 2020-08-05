37 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:50 P.M. August 5, 2020, there are 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. There are 24 PCR cases and 13 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,513

Currently hospitalized: 51

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed a 29th death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of San Angelo earlier in the day.