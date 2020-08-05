37 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:50 P.M. August 5, 2020, there are 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. There are 24 PCR cases and 13 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 2,513
Currently hospitalized: 51
The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed a 29th death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of San Angelo earlier in the day.
|Gender
|Age Range
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|70s
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|70s
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|20s
|White
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|Young
|Hispanic
|Coke
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|Unknown
|Irion
|PCR
|Male
|10s
|Hispanic
|Valverde
|PCR
|Female
|70s
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|PCR
|Female
|Young
|White
|Menard
|PCR
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|80s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|10s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|40s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|80s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|Young
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|80s
|White
|McCulloch
|Antigen
|Female
|30s
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|30s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen