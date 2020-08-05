37 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:50 P.M. August 5, 2020, there are 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. There are 24 PCR cases and 13 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,513

Currently hospitalized: 51

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed a 29th death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of San Angelo earlier in the day.

GenderAge RangeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female70sHispanicTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female30sUnknownTGCPCR
Female70sHispanicRunnelsPCR
Female20sWhiteRunnelsPCR
FemaleYoungHispanicCokePCR
Female60sHispanicCrockettPCR
Male20sUnknownIrionPCR
Male10sHispanicValverdePCR
Female70sHispanicReaganPCR
FemaleYoungWhiteMenardPCR
Male60sHispanicTGCPCR
Male80sWhiteTGCPCR
Female30sUnknownTGCPCR
Male60sHispanicTGCPCR
Male30sHispanicTGCPCR
Female50sWhiteTGCPCR
Male50sHispanicTGCPCR
Male20sUnknownTGCPCR
Female10sHispanicTGCPCR
Male40sUnknownTGCPCR
Male40sHispanicTGCPCR
Female60sHispanicTGCPCR
Male30sHispanicTGCPCR
Female80sWhiteTGCPCR
Female60sHispanicCrockettAntigen
Male60sHispanicCrockettAntigen
FemaleYoungHispanicTGCAntigen
Female50sWhiteRunnelsAntigen
Female80sWhiteMcCullochAntigen
Female30sBlackTGCAntigen
Female40sHispanicCrockettAntigen
Female30sWhiteTGCAntigen
Female40sUnknownTGCAntigen
Female30sWhiteTGCAntigen
Male20sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female50sWhiteTGCAntigen
Female60sHispanicTGCAntigen

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.