36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
There are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today. 36 of those are PCR cases and there are 0 antigen cases for today’s report.
PCR
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Coke County
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in 30s, Hispanic, Reagan County
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young male, unknown, Crockett County
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 80s, white, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, other, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Female in her 30s, white, TGC
- Male in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Black, TGC
- Female in her 30s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, pending county of residence
Below is an update from the July 17th numbers now including demographic:
- Female in her 70s, white, TGC
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.