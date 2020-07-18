36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

There are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today. 36 of those are PCR cases and there are 0 antigen cases for today’s report.

PCR

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Coke County

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in 30s, Hispanic, Reagan County

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Runnels County

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Young male, unknown, Crockett County

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 80s, white, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, other, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Male in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Black, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, pending county of residence

Below is an update from the July 17th numbers now including demographic:

Female in her 70s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 70s, Hispanic , Crockett County

, Crockett County Teenage female, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.