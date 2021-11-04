$36 million awarded to ASU for infrastructure projects

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University will receive more than $30 million for infrastructure improvements to the school’s underground water systems, according to a statement issued by ASU on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The funds, $36 million in total, are set to be awarded as part of the State Legislature’s Capital Construction Assistance Projects (CCAP).

“We appreciate the efforts of Sen. Charles Perry and Rep. Drew Darby to ensure Angelo State received this funding,” said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. “We have recently added multiple academic buildings, the Stephens Chapel, the Mayer Museum, and several other facilities. This new funding will allow us to also upgrade and expand parts of our infrastructure that are not as visible, but are equally important to fulfilling our educational mission. The entire Ram Family is grateful to the State of Texas for recognizing these needs and helping us maintain our commitment to students and our campus community.”

CCAP funds previously referred to as “tuition revenue bonds” are taken from the state’s general revenue fund.

ASU administration says they plan to take a “three-pronged approach” to improve the school’s water infrastructure through improvements to water cooling, heating, and piping systems.