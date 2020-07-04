35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

Total cases: 539

Active cases: 266

Currently hospitalized: 37

As of 2:00 p.m. July 4, 2020, there are 35 new cases of COVID-19 to report on today.

Male in his 50s, white, Tom Green County (TGC)

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Young female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Sterling County

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Male in his 50s, pending demographics, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Reagan County

Male in his 20s, pending demographics, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending demographics, TGC

Teenage female, Filipino, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Black, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending demographics, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, pending demographics, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, pending county of residence

Male in his 30s, pending demographics and county

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 80s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 20s, pending demographics and county

Female in her 50s, pending demographics and county

Male in his 40s, pending demographics and county

Female in her 50s, pending demographics and county

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.