Breaking News
Lake Nasworthy 4th of July fireworks show will not take place Saturday

35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

Total cases:  539
Active cases:  266
Currently hospitalized:  37

As of 2:00 p.m. July 4, 2020, there are 35 new cases of COVID-19 to report on today.

  • Male in his 50s, white, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Sterling County
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, pending demographics, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Reagan County
  • Male in his 20s, pending demographics, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending demographics, TGC
  • Teenage female, Filipino, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Black, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending demographics, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, pending demographics, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, pending county of residence
  • Male in his 30s, pending demographics and county
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 20s, pending demographics and county
  • Female in her 50s, pending demographics and county
  • Male in his 40s, pending demographics and county
  • Female in her 50s, pending demographics and county

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.