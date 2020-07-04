35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
Total cases: 539
Active cases: 266
Currently hospitalized: 37
As of 2:00 p.m. July 4, 2020, there are 35 new cases of COVID-19 to report on today.
- Male in his 50s, white, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Sterling County
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, white, TGC
- Male in his 50s, pending demographics, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Reagan County
- Male in his 20s, pending demographics, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending demographics, TGC
- Teenage female, Filipino, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Black, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending demographics, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, pending demographics, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, pending county of residence
- Male in his 30s, pending demographics and county
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 80s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Male in his 20s, pending demographics and county
- Female in her 50s, pending demographics and county
- Male in his 40s, pending demographics and county
- Female in her 50s, pending demographics and county
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.