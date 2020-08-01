33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. August 1, 2020, there are 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. There are 29 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases. We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Total positive cases: 2,343
Active monitoring: 852
|Female
|20s
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|Male
|50s
|White
|TGC
|Female
|50s
|White
|TGC
|Male
|60s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Female
|20s
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|Potter
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|10s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|20s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Female
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|80s
|White
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|White
|TGC
|Male
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Female
|50s
|White
|TGC
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|30s
|White
|TGC
|Female
|10s
|White
|TGC
|Female
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Female
|20s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Male
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Male
|30s
|White
|TGC
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|Sutton
Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.