33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 1, 2020, there are 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. There are 29 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases. We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Total positive cases: 2,343
Active monitoring: 852

Female20sHispanicTom Green County (TGC)
Male50sWhiteTGC
Female50sWhiteTGC
Male60sUnknownTGC
Female20sHispanicRunnels
Male60sHispanicCrockett
Male30sHispanicPotter
Male50sHispanicTGC
Male60sHispanicTGC
Female10sHispanicTGC
Female40sHispanicTGC
Female20sUnknownTGC
Female30sUnknownTGC
Male60sHispanicTGC
Female40sUnknownTGC
Female50sHispanicTGC
Female80sWhiteTGC
Female40sWhiteTGC
Male30sUnknownTGC
Female50sWhiteTGC
Male50sHispanicTGC
Male50sHispanicTGC
Male50sHispanicTGC
Female30sWhiteTGC
Female10sWhiteTGC
Female30sUnknownTGC
Female20sUnknownTGC
Male30sUnknownTGC
Female40sHispanicTGC
Female50sHispanicCrockett
Male30sWhiteTGC
Male30sHispanicTGC
Female50sHispanicSutton

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.