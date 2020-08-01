33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 1, 2020, there are 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. There are 29 PCR cases and 4 antigen cases. We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Total positive cases: 2,343

Active monitoring: 852

Female 20s Hispanic Tom Green County (TGC) Male 50s White TGC Female 50s White TGC Male 60s Unknown TGC Female 20s Hispanic Runnels Male 60s Hispanic Crockett Male 30s Hispanic Potter Male 50s Hispanic TGC Male 60s Hispanic TGC Female 10s Hispanic TGC Female 40s Hispanic TGC Female 20s Unknown TGC Female 30s Unknown TGC Male 60s Hispanic TGC Female 40s Unknown TGC Female 50s Hispanic TGC Female 80s White TGC Female 40s White TGC Male 30s Unknown TGC Female 50s White TGC Male 50s Hispanic TGC Male 50s Hispanic TGC Male 50s Hispanic TGC Female 30s White TGC Female 10s White TGC Female 30s Unknown TGC Female 20s Unknown TGC Male 30s Unknown TGC Female 40s Hispanic TGC Female 50s Hispanic Crockett Male 30s White TGC Male 30s Hispanic TGC Female 50s Hispanic Sutton

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.