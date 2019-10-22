34 ‘plein air’ artists paint across the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 34 ‘plein air’ artists are in the Concho Valley for the annual EnPleinAir Texas competition.

This is the 6th year for the competition that attracts some of the top ‘plein air’ artists from across the country.

In total — 34 artists from 17 different states are painting in different venues across the area, including ranches and along the Concho River.

Today, 12 of the artists were at the Waterlily Gardens. Many gathered at the gardens to watch them paint, including students from Central High School and Ambleside School of San Angelo.

“They’re so approachable. They’re such happy artists because they’re in nature and they’re like a family. You can see the one behind me is talking. They love to share,” said Barbara Rallo, the Event Coordinator for EnPleinAir Texas.

In total, the artists will create nearly 300 paintings while they are in the Concho Valley. If you were unable to see the artists paint live, there will be an opportunity to view and purchase their paintings at Fort Concho on Saturday and Sunday.