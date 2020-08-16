34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 16, 2020, there are 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 21 of those are PCR cases and 13 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,903
Active cases: 810
Currently hospitalized: 49

Female50sHispanicTGCPCR
Female40sHispanicRunnelsPCR
Female60sHispanicReaganPCR
Male60sWhiteRunnelsPCR
Female80sBlackTGCPCR
Male20sWhiteTGCPCR
Female90sWhiteTGCPCR
Male70sHispanicTGCPCR
Female50sWhiteTGCPCR
Female50sHispanicTGCPCR
Female10sUnknownTGCPCR
Male70sHispanicTGCPCR
Female30sHispanicTGCPCR
Female70sHispanicTGCPCR
Male20sHispanicTGCPCR
Male40sWhiteTGCPCR
Female10sHispanicTGCPCR
Male20sWhiteTGCPCR
Male30sHispanicTGCPCR
Female60sHispanicTGCPCR
Female20sWhiteTGCPCR
Female30sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female60sHispanicTGCAntigen
Male30sWhiteTGCAntigen
Male70sWhiteTGCAntigen
Female60sWhiteTGCAntigen
Female80sHispanicCrockettAntigen
Male60sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female60sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female10sWhiteTGCAntigen
Female60sHispanicTGCAntigen
Male10sHispanicCrockettAntigen
Male60sHispanicCrockettAntigen
Female50sHispanicCrockettAntigen

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.