34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M. August 16, 2020, there are 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 21 of those are PCR cases and 13 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 2,903
Active cases: 810
Currently hospitalized: 49
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|PCR
|Male
|60s
|White
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|80s
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|90s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|70s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|10s
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|70s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|70s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|40s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|10s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|20s
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|70s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|80s
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|10s
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|10s
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.