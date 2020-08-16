34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M. August 16, 2020, there are 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 21 of those are PCR cases and 13 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,903

Active cases: 810

Currently hospitalized: 49

Female 50s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 40s Hispanic Runnels PCR Female 60s Hispanic Reagan PCR Male 60s White Runnels PCR Female 80s Black TGC PCR Male 20s White TGC PCR Female 90s White TGC PCR Male 70s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 50s White TGC PCR Female 50s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 10s Unknown TGC PCR Male 70s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 30s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 70s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 20s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 40s White TGC PCR Female 10s Hispanic TGC PCR Male 20s White TGC PCR Male 30s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 60s Hispanic TGC PCR Female 20s White TGC PCR Female 30s Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 60s Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 30s White TGC Antigen Male 70s White TGC Antigen Female 60s White TGC Antigen Female 80s Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 60s Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 60s Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 10s White TGC Antigen Female 60s Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 10s Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 60s Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 50s Hispanic Crockett Antigen

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.