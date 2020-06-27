31 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the San Angelo Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 1:00 p.m. June 27, 2020, there are 31 new cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)

Teenage female, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Infant female, pending racial demographic, Schleicher County

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Liberty County

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Total positive cases: 342

Active cases: 152

Currently hospitalized: 15

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.