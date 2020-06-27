31 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the San Angelo Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 1:00 p.m. June 27, 2020, there are 31 new cases of COVID-19 to report on.

  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Infant female, pending racial demographic, Schleicher County
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Liberty County
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Total positive cases: 342
Active cases: 152
Currently hospitalized: 15

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

