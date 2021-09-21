3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 21, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The patients were a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 60s. All three patients were unvaccinated and all three were residents of Tom Green County. No further information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 406 patients have died of causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 266 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 140 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 21, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Male, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 406: 266 from Tom Green County and 140 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 40s, condado Tom Green: no vacunado

– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 406: 266 del condado de Tom Green y 140 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.