3 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 16, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of three additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The patients were a fully vaccinated Concho County man in his 70s, an unvaccinated Reagan County man in his 20s, and a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

451 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.

292 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 159 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 16, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Male, 70s, Concho County: fully vaccinated

– Male, 20s, Reagan County: unvaccinated

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 451: 292 from Tom Green County and 159 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Concho: completamente vacunado

– Hombre, 20s, condado de Reagan: no vacunado

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 451: 292 del condado de Tom Green y 159 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.