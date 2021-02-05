3 in Harrison County Jail after sales exchange in parking lot turns violent

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three men were arrested Thursday in Marshall after a business transaction in a parking lot took a wrong turn.

The men met up with another man in a store parking lot on Highway 59 to carry out what police are calling an “internet sales transaction” when one of the prospective buyers assaulted the seller and took the property, said information from Marshall Police Department.

The victim got in his car and chased after the car carrying the guy who attacked him, police said.

Once on Interstate 20, the car with the alleged attacker rammed the victim’s car causing a crash that involved a third vehicle and then sped away, police said.

Harrison County sheriffs deputies and Hallsville police officers later stopped the suspect’s car on FM 450 and arrested three people inside.

Jalonte Lemar Thomas, Oshin Axil Gaona and Eduardo Vasquez Jr. were booked in the Harrison County Jail and charged with robbery.

“Don’t become a victim of opportunity. Selling to strangers in a secluded area is a recipe for a robbery, assault, personal injury or worse,” Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth said. “We urge citizens to use safe buying and selling practices in Internet exchanges.

Marshall PD operates an Internet Sales Exchange site at 2101 East End Blvd. North that features 24 camera surveillance, the news release said.