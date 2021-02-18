3 dead during power outages in Taylor County, cold weather suspected cause

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least three people were found dead from suspected cold weather conditions during power outages in Taylor County.

Sheriff Ricky Bishop told KTAB and KRBC all three victims were elderly men, one was 87-years-old.

One victim was found on his front porch in Tuscola Tuesday, and the other two were found in separate homes in Buffalo Gap Wednesday.

Most of Buffalo Gap experienced more than 48 hours of no power during this week’s winter weather.

Taylor County Commissioner Brad Birchum said that power was restored to most of the town overnight, and now the focus is on getting everything back online.

KTAB and KRBC are currently checking to see if any other areas of the Big Country experienced cold weather deaths.

