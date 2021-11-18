Photos: 3-alarm fire at Plaza Square apartments displaces 25 people

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An early morning 3-alarm fire at Plaza Square Apartments on the 4000 block of Sul Ross Street displaced 25 residents from 12 units, according to a statement issued by the American Red Cross this morning, November 18, 2021.

The Red Cross says they temporarily opened a ‘respite center’ at Celebration Church on Sunset Drive while firefighters from the San Angelo Fire Department worked to put out the fire.

According to the statement, volunteers with the Red Cross worked with property managers and members of the San Angelo Fire Department to contact residents who were affected by the fire.

Volunteers also offered assistance with the immediate needs of displaced residents, such as food, water, accommodations, health and mental health support.

People displaced by the fire can continue to receive additional assistance from American Red Cross caseworkers, who will help connect them with community resources.

Courtnie Weinkauf tells Conchovalleyhomepage’s Erin Hunter what she saw as she passed by the Plaza Square Apartments on her way to work Thursday morning (video in the player below).

