Three additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department; bringing total for the day up to four

San Angelo, TX — In a statement released just before 4:00 p.m, Friday, July 24, 2020, the City of San Angelo announced that the Tom Green County Health Department had confirmed three COVID-19 related deaths in addition to the death that was confirmed earlier in the day. This brings the number of deaths from complications related to Coronavirus to four for today — 18 in total.

The patients include a female in her 80s, a female in her 70s, and a male in his 80s. No other information was included in the statement.

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed 102 new Coronavirus cases earlier in the afternoon, bringing the total number of cases up to 1,875