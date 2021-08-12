2nd Chance Prom postponed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 2nd Chance Prom, an event hosted by Open Arms Rape Crisis Center and LGBT Support and Madstyle Vintage is being postponed until November 5, 2021.

Event flier for 2nd Chance Prom, hosted by Open Arms and Madstyle Vintage

“Unfortunately, due to the dramatic increase in COVID numbers,” says Open Arms in a statement issued today, August 12, 2021, “we as a staff and Board of Directors have decided to postpone our event for the safety and health of our supporters, volunteers, staff and Board members.”

“We hope that you will join us on Friday, November 5th from 6 to 10 pm at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.”

The event, billed as “an opportunity to recreate the Prom night that you always wanted!” was originally scheduled for August 13.

“For many people, Prom was not a great experience during High School for a variety of reasons,” says Open Arms, “Maybe you did not get to go or went with a date that you later regretted. Maybe you went but did not have a date or were struggling with your identity and did not feel comfortable having a date.”

The event is also a chance for revelers to include their own superhero theme.

“We are offering you a chance to put on your formal wear (with a super hero twist, if you like) and come dance the night way with us!”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/163104653409