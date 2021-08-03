2nd Chance Prom announced by Open Arms and MadStyle Vintage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Open Arms Rape Crisis Center and LGBT+ Support, and MadStyle Vintage are hosting the “2nd Chance Prom” fundraiser at the on Friday, August 13.

The fundraiser, billed by Open Arms as “a chance to re-create, re-live or re-write your prom experience,” will be held at San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts from 6 – 10 PM.

“Please dress in formal wear/cocktail attire,” says Open Arms in a press release for the event, “Feel free to add a superhero twist if you like! Come join the fun!”

Lite appetizers are included in the ticket price. Beer and Wine will be available for donations.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or at the door on Prom Night.

