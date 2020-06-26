29 new positive cases confirmed by the County Health Department

San Angelo, Texas– Friday’s COVID-19 test result numbers returned 29 new positive cases. The cases come from Tom Green County, Harris County, Runnels County, Crockett County, and Schleicher County and are detailed as follows:
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Black, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Young female, white, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, white, TGC
- Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Harris County
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 70s, white, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
- Teenage male, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Infant male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Schleicher
- Male in his 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
Total positive cases: 311
Active cases: 125
Currently hospitalized: 11
Released this week: 43