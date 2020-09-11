29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:45 p.m. September 11, 2020, there are 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 20 are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,413

Currently hospitalized: 23

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male62WhiteCokePCR
Male19HispanicTGCPCR
Female54HispanicTGCPCR
Female37WhiteTGCPCR
Female60BlackTGCPCR
Female39HispanicTGCPCR
Female30AsianTGCPCR
Male56HispanicTGCPCR
Female46WhiteTGCPCR
Male18UnknownTGCPCR
Female56HispanicTGCPCR
Female58WhiteTGCPCR
Female42WhiteTGCPCR
Male46WhiteTGCPCR
Male68HispanicTGCPCR
Female87UnknownTGCPCR
Female73HispanicTGCPCR
Female41HispanicTGCPCR
Female21WhiteTGCPCR
Male75WhiteTGCPCR
Female17HispanicTGCAntigen
Female14WhiteCokeAntigen
Female51WhiteCokeAntigen
Male20HispanicTGCAntigen
Female20WhiteTGCAntigen
Male28WhiteTGCAntigen
Female32UnknownUnknownAntigen
Male15HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Female22WhiteRunnelsAntigen

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.