29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:45 p.m. September 11, 2020, there are 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 20 are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,413
Currently hospitalized: 23
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|62
|White
|Coke
|PCR
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|37
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|39
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30
|Asian
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|46
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|18
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|58
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|42
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|46
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|68
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|87
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|73
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|41
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|21
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|75
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|17
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|28
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|32
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Antigen
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen