28 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 13, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 28 positive cases of COVID-19.

These numbers were published as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest update was published today, Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The full report is below:

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 13, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 12, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo