28 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 13, 2021

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 28 positive cases of COVID-19.

These numbers were published as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest update was published today, Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The full report is below:

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 13, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 13, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 12, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 12, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

October 13, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,682

Active cases: 437

Currently hospitalized: 35

New positives for today: 28

Informe COVID-19 del 13 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24682

Casos activos: 437

Actualmente hospitalizados: 35

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 28

City of San Angelo, October 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story