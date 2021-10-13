28 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 13, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 28 positive cases of COVID-19.
These numbers were published as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest update was published today, Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
The full report is below:
October 13, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,682
Active cases: 437
Currently hospitalized: 35
New positives for today: 28
Informe COVID-19 del 13 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24682
Casos activos: 437
Actualmente hospitalizados: 35
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 28City of San Angelo, October 13, 2021