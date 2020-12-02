27th Annual Concho Christmas Celebration Light Tour

SAN ANGELO, Texas – (December 2, 2020) Concho Christmas Celebration celebrates 27 years of delighting visitors from the Concho Valley, and across the State of Texas and nation, with the dazzling Tour of Lights along the beautiful Concho River.

The 2020 Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights begins on Friday, December 4th, with the tour running every night through Thursday, December 31st. The Tour will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday. A suggested cash donation of $5 per vehicle is greatly appreciated, and families are invited to walk, run, bike, or drive the Tour.

The Tour of Lights has blossomed from a simple walking tour to a multi-mile journey along the Concho River, featuring more than three million lights and more than seventy-five life-size Christmas Greeting Cards. Reliant has returned as Illumination Sponsor in 2020 and the tour is bigger and brighter than ever, and sure to thrill young and old alike.

Don’t forget to join us for our other activities, including “Bike Through the Lights,” a bicycle riding tour on Sunday, December 6th; “Tuba Christmas” at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday, December 19th at Noon; and our “December Concerts at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion,” featuring local bands and choir groups.

For more information, please contact Donna Donaldson at 944-4444 or email special.events@cactushotel.net. Visit our Facebook page Concho Christmas Celebration or our website www.conchochristmascelebration.com.

Press Release Courtesy of The City of San Angelo

