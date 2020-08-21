27 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:20 P.M. August 21, 2020, there are 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 18 of those are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,023
Currently hospitalized: 51
|Gender
|Age Range
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|60s
|white
|Coke County
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Female
|80s
|Hispanic
|Coleman County
|PCR
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|Sutton County
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|Reeves County
|PCR
|Male
|60s
|white
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Male
|30s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|10s
|multiracial
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|10s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|Infant
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|20s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60s
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|Young
|Hispanic
|Sutton County
|Antigen
|Male
|40s
|Hispanic
|Sutton County
|Antigen
|Female
|30s
|American Indian
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50s
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen