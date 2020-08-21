27 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:20 P.M. August 21, 2020, there are 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 18 of those are PCR cases and 9 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,023

Currently hospitalized: 51

GenderAge RangeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female60swhiteCoke CountyPCR
Female60sHispanicRunnels CountyPCR
Female80sHispanicColeman CountyPCR
Male30sHispanicSutton CountyPCR
Female60sHispanicReeves CountyPCR
Male60swhiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Male30swhiteTGCPCR
Male20swhiteTGCPCR
Female30swhiteTGCPCR
Female30swhiteTGCPCR
Female50swhiteTGCPCR
Male10smultiracialTGCPCR
Male30sHispanicTGCPCR
Male10sHispanicTGCPCR
Female60swhiteTGCPCR
MaleInfantHispanicTGCPCR
Male20swhiteTGCPCR
Male60swhiteTGCPCR
MaleYoungHispanicSutton CountyAntigen
Male40sHispanicSutton CountyAntigen
Female30sAmerican IndianTGCAntigen
Male50sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female60sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female20sHispanicTGCAntigen
Female50swhiteTGCAntigen
Female20sUnknownTGCAntigen
Female30sUnknownTGCAntigen

