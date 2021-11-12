26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Thursday and Friday

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed an additional 26 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo today, Friday, November 12, 2021.

The report indicates that 67.8% of all positive cases since July 1, 2021, have been among patients who were not vaccinated, 4.5% of cases were made up of people who were partially vaccinated, 18.4% of cases were among people who were fully vaccinated, and 9.3% of cases were children under the age of 12, who were previously unable to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

The full report is included below.

Positive Cases, November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,108
Active cases: 133
Currently hospitalized: 18
New positives: 14
New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 12 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 25108

Casos activos: 133

Actualmente hospitalizados: 18

Nuevos positivos: 14

Nuevas muertes: 0

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male52WhiteTGCPCR
Female26HispanicTGCPCR
Male36WhiteTGCPCR
Male27WhiteTGCPCR
Male48WhiteTGCPCR
Male62OtherTGCAntigen
Female46HispanicTGCAntigen
Male40WhiteTGCAntigen
Male10 monthsWhiteTGCAntigen
Male15HispanicTGCAntigen
Female71HispanicTGCAntigen
Male69WhiteTGCAntigen
Female49WhiteTGCAntigen
Female67OtherCOKEAntigen

Positive Cases, November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,094
Active cases: 202
Currently hospitalized: 18
New positives: 12
New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 11 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 25094

Casos activos: 202

Actualmente hospitalizados: 18

Nuevos positivos: 12

Nuevas muertes: 0

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male51WhiteOut of statePCR
Female18WhiteOut of statePCR
Male44WhiteTGCAntigen
Female20HispanicTGCAntigen
Female61WhiteSterlingAntigen
Female38HispanicCrockettAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Male90HispanicTGCAntigen
Female60WhiteTGCAntigen
Male14WhiteTGCAntigen
Female39OtherTGCAntigen
Male33OtherTGCAntigen

