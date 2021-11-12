26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Thursday and Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed an additional 26 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo today, Friday, November 12, 2021.
The report indicates that 67.8% of all positive cases since July 1, 2021, have been among patients who were not vaccinated, 4.5% of cases were made up of people who were partially vaccinated, 18.4% of cases were among people who were fully vaccinated, and 9.3% of cases were children under the age of 12, who were previously unable to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
The full report is included below.
Positive Cases, November 12, 2021
November 12, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,108
Active cases: 133
Currently hospitalized: 18
New positives: 14
New deaths: 0
Informe COVID-19 del 12 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 25108
Casos activos: 133
Actualmente hospitalizados: 18
Nuevos positivos: 14
Nuevas muertes: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|52
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|36
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|27
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|48
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|62
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|10 months
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|71
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|69
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|49
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|67
|Other
|COKE
|Antigen
Positive Cases, November 11, 2021
November 11, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,094
Active cases: 202
Currently hospitalized: 18
New positives: 12
New deaths: 0
Informe COVID-19 del 11 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 25094
Casos activos: 202
Actualmente hospitalizados: 18
Nuevos positivos: 12
Nuevas muertes: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|51
|White
|Out of state
|PCR
|Female
|18
|White
|Out of state
|PCR
|Male
|44
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|61
|White
|Sterling
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|90
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|14
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen