26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Thursday and Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed an additional 26 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo today, Friday, November 12, 2021.

The report indicates that 67.8% of all positive cases since July 1, 2021, have been among patients who were not vaccinated, 4.5% of cases were made up of people who were partially vaccinated, 18.4% of cases were among people who were fully vaccinated, and 9.3% of cases were children under the age of 12, who were previously unable to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

The full report is included below.

Positive Cases, November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,108

Active cases: 133

Currently hospitalized: 18

New positives: 14

New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 12 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 25108 Casos activos: 133 Actualmente hospitalizados: 18 Nuevos positivos: 14 Nuevas muertes: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Male 52 White TGC PCR Female 26 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 36 White TGC PCR Male 27 White TGC PCR Male 48 White TGC PCR Male 62 Other TGC Antigen Female 46 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 40 White TGC Antigen Male 10 months White TGC Antigen Male 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 71 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 69 White TGC Antigen Female 49 White TGC Antigen Female 67 Other COKE Antigen

Positive Cases, November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,094

Active cases: 202

Currently hospitalized: 18

New positives: 12

New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 11 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 25094 Casos activos: 202 Actualmente hospitalizados: 18 Nuevos positivos: 12 Nuevas muertes: 0