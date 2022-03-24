DALLAS (KDAF) — Something must be in the air down in South Texas near Houston after a recent winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold down there.

A $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket from the March 18’s Cash Five drawing was sold in Channelview, which is right outside of Houston.

The big winning ticket, which matched all five numbers (6, 10, 18, 30 and 35) was sold at a Fuel Express on Dell Dale Street. There were also 88 secondary prize winners who match four out of the five winning numbers; those winners will walk away with $350 each.