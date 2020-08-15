25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:45 P.M. August 15, 2020, there are 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 25 of those being PCR cases and 0 being antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 2,869
Active cases: 783
We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
|Male
|40s
|white
|Concho County
|Female
|60s
|white
|Val Verde County
|Female
|60s
|white
|Pecos
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|20s
|white
|TGC
|Female
|70s
|white
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|30s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Male
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|white
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|10s
|white
|TGC
|Female
|20s
|white
|TGC
|Male
|10s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|young
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|10s
|white
|TGC
|Female
|10s
|white
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|white
|TGC
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.