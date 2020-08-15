25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:45 P.M. August 15, 2020, there are 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 25 of those being PCR cases and 0 being antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,869

Active cases: 783

We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Male 40s white Concho County Female 60s white Val Verde County Female 60s white Pecos Female 60s Hispanic Tom Green County (TGC) Male 50s Hispanic TGC Male 20s white TGC Female 70s white TGC Female 40s Hispanic TGC Male 60s Hispanic TGC Male 30s Unknown TGC Male 40s Hispanic TGC Female 40s white TGC Female 40s Hispanic TGC Male 50s Hispanic TGC Male 40s Hispanic TGC Female 10s white TGC Female 20s white TGC Male 10s Hispanic TGC Male young Hispanic TGC Male 30s Hispanic TGC Male 10s white TGC Female 10s white TGC Female 40s white TGC Male 30s Hispanic TGC Female 30s Hispanic TGC

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.