25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:45 P.M. August 15, 2020, there are 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. 25 of those being PCR cases and 0 being antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,869
Active cases: 783

We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Male40swhiteConcho County
Female60swhiteVal Verde County
Female60swhitePecos
Female60sHispanicTom Green County (TGC)
Male50sHispanicTGC
Male20swhiteTGC
Female70swhiteTGC
Female40sHispanicTGC
Male60sHispanicTGC
Male30sUnknownTGC
Male40sHispanicTGC
Female40swhiteTGC
Female40sHispanicTGC
Male50sHispanicTGC
Male40sHispanicTGC
Female10swhiteTGC
Female20swhiteTGC
Male10sHispanicTGC
MaleyoungHispanicTGC
Male30sHispanicTGC
Male10swhiteTGC
Female10swhiteTGC
Female40swhiteTGC
Male30sHispanicTGC
Female30sHispanicTGC

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

