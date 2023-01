SAN ANGELO, Texas — #25 Angelo State Belles defeat ENMU at home 79-74. The Belles now improve to 17-3 on the season overall and 12-2 in Lone Star Conference play.

Sawyer Lloyd stuffed the stat sheet here again tonight putting up yet another double-double. Lloyd dropped 20 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

This now marks the Belles third straight win, and they will be back in action this Saturday against Western New Mexico at home.