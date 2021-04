SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 24th Annual Shamrock Shuffle will be held on May 8, 2021.

The event is a fundraiser for the Tom Green County 4H. The 4H program is often thought of as a program for only students who have and show animals but it has grown to encompass leadership courses, cooking competitions, and more.

The Tom Green County 4H building was completely funded by Shamrock Shuffle events over the years. The funds also go toward scholarships and 4H various programs.