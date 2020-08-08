24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 p.m. August 8, 2020, there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 to report on. 13 of those tests were PCR cases with 11 cases being antigen tests.

We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Total positive cases: 2,628
Active cases: 782

Male70sHispanicReagan County
Male40sHispanicConcho County
Female20swhiteOut of state
Male70swhiteHoward County
Male30swhiteCoke County
Female20swhiteCoke County
Male30sHispanicTom Green County (TGC)
Male80sHispanicTGC
Female40sHispanicTGC
Male30sHispanicTGC
Female30sAmerican IndianTGC
Female80sHispanicTGC
Female80sHispanicTGC
Male10sHispanicTGC
Female50sHispanicTGC
Female40sUnknownTGC
Male50sUnknownTGC
Male50sUnknownTGC
Female40sHispanicTGC
Female60sHispanicTGC
Female20swhiteTGC
Female50sHispanicTGC
Female40swhiteTGC
Female30swhiteTGC

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

