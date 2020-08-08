24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 p.m. August 8, 2020, there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 to report on. 13 of those tests were PCR cases with 11 cases being antigen tests.
We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Total positive cases: 2,628
Active cases: 782
|Male
|70s
|Hispanic
|Reagan County
|Male
|40s
|Hispanic
|Concho County
|Female
|20s
|white
|Out of state
|Male
|70s
|white
|Howard County
|Male
|30s
|white
|Coke County
|Female
|20s
|white
|Coke County
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|Male
|80s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|30s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|30s
|American Indian
|TGC
|Female
|80s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|80s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Male
|10s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Male
|50s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Male
|50s
|Unknown
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|60s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|20s
|white
|TGC
|Female
|50s
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Female
|40s
|white
|TGC
|Female
|30s
|white
|TGC
Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.