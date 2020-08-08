24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 p.m. August 8, 2020, there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 to report on. 13 of those tests were PCR cases with 11 cases being antigen tests.

We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Total positive cases: 2,628

Active cases: 782

Male 70s Hispanic Reagan County Male 40s Hispanic Concho County Female 20s white Out of state Male 70s white Howard County Male 30s white Coke County Female 20s white Coke County Male 30s Hispanic Tom Green County (TGC) Male 80s Hispanic TGC Female 40s Hispanic TGC Male 30s Hispanic TGC Female 30s American Indian TGC Female 80s Hispanic TGC Female 80s Hispanic TGC Male 10s Hispanic TGC Female 50s Hispanic TGC Female 40s Unknown TGC Male 50s Unknown TGC Male 50s Unknown TGC Female 40s Hispanic TGC Female 60s Hispanic TGC Female 20s white TGC Female 50s Hispanic TGC Female 40s white TGC Female 30s white TGC

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.