24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:45 P.M., August 29, 2020, there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 21 are PCR cases and 3 are antigen cases. We did not receive active case numbers for today.

Total positive cases: 3,207
Currently hospitalized: 34

Female48WhiteSterlingPCR
Male44HispanicReaganPCR
Female25UnknownReaganPCR
Male14HispanicReaganPCR
Male61WhiteConchoPCR
Female55UnknownConchoPCR
Male49HispanicMcCullochPCR
Female27HispanicMcCullochPCR
Male46HispanicTGCPCR
Male72HispanicTGCPCR
Female59HispanicTGCPCR
Male48WhiteTGCPCR
Male53HispanicTGCPCR
Male79WhiteTGCPCR
Female18WhiteTGCPCR
Male47HispanicTGCPCR
Female49WhiteTGCPCR
Male78HispanicTGCPCR
Male39HispanicTGCPCR
Male52HispanicTGCPCR
Male24HispanicTGCPCR
Male24WhiteTGCAntigen
Female50HispanicReaganAntigen
Female60WhiteTGCAntigen

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

