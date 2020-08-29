24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:45 P.M., August 29, 2020, there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 21 are PCR cases and 3 are antigen cases. We did not receive active case numbers for today.

Total positive cases: 3,207

Currently hospitalized: 34

Female 48 White Sterling PCR Male 44 Hispanic Reagan PCR Female 25 Unknown Reagan PCR Male 14 Hispanic Reagan PCR Male 61 White Concho PCR Female 55 Unknown Concho PCR Male 49 Hispanic McCulloch PCR Female 27 Hispanic McCulloch PCR Male 46 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 72 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 59 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 48 White TGC PCR Male 53 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 79 White TGC PCR Female 18 White TGC PCR Male 47 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 49 White TGC PCR Male 78 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 39 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 52 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 24 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 24 White TGC Antigen Female 50 Hispanic Reagan Antigen Female 60 White TGC Antigen

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.