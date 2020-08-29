24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:45 P.M., August 29, 2020, there are 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 21 are PCR cases and 3 are antigen cases. We did not receive active case numbers for today.
Total positive cases: 3,207
Currently hospitalized: 34
|Female
|48
|White
|Sterling
|PCR
|Male
|44
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|PCR
|Female
|25
|Unknown
|Reagan
|PCR
|Male
|14
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|PCR
|Male
|61
|White
|Concho
|PCR
|Female
|55
|Unknown
|Concho
|PCR
|Male
|49
|Hispanic
|McCulloch
|PCR
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|McCulloch
|PCR
|Male
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|72
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|48
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|79
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|18
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|47
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|49
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|78
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|39
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|24
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.