SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today out at the San Angelo Country Club, the ASU Alumni Association hosted the 22nd Annual ASU Alumni Golf Tournament.

29 teams took the course during the yearly event, which is one of the Alumni Association’s largest fundraisers of the year.

Proceeds from the tournament will go towards events the Alumni Association puts on during the year, such as their grad fairs, senior send-off nights and ‘Santa, Pancakes and Ewe.’

“It’s insane the amount of growth we have seen not only with the support from alumni but the community and everyone wanting to help us. We have new sponsors every year that want to help us give back to the students,” said Kimberly Adams, Director of Development and Alumni Services at Angelo State University.