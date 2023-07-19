SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Twenty-two SAISD campuses earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification for optimizing and conserving energy usage.

The ENERGY STAR certification is given to buildings that perform in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

The following SAISD campuses earned ENERGY STAR Certification for 2023:

Alta Loma Elementary

Austin Elementary

Belaire Elementary

Bonham Elementary

Bowie Elementary

Bradford Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Fannin Elementary

Fort Concho Elementary

Glenmore Elementary

Goliad Elementary

Holiman Elementary

Lamar Elementary

McGill Elementary

San Jacinto Elementary

Santa Rita Elementary

Glenn Middle School

Lincoln Middle School

Lone Star Middle School

Central High School on Oakes

Central High School

Lake View High School

“We are pleased to see so many of our campuses striving to not only be energy conscious but good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Dr. Merl Brandon, SAISD Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Superintendent of Business Support Services.

SAISD personnel work hand in hand with Cenergistic engineers, experts and Energy Specialists to audit and optimize energy-using systems across the organization to achieve peak efficiency and maintain buildings.

“The more energy efficient we are as a district means lower energy costs and more funding for teaching and learning,” said Dr. Brandon. “San Angelo ISD is proud of all of our employees and energy partners who worked together to achieve these recognitions.”