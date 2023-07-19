SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Twenty-two SAISD campuses earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification for optimizing and conserving energy usage.
The ENERGY STAR certification is given to buildings that perform in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.
The following SAISD campuses earned ENERGY STAR Certification for 2023:
- Alta Loma Elementary
- Austin Elementary
- Belaire Elementary
- Bonham Elementary
- Bowie Elementary
- Bradford Elementary
- Crockett Elementary
- Fannin Elementary
- Fort Concho Elementary
- Glenmore Elementary
- Goliad Elementary
- Holiman Elementary
- Lamar Elementary
- McGill Elementary
- San Jacinto Elementary
- Santa Rita Elementary
- Glenn Middle School
- Lincoln Middle School
- Lone Star Middle School
- Central High School on Oakes
- Central High School
- Lake View High School
“We are pleased to see so many of our campuses striving to not only be energy conscious but good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Dr. Merl Brandon, SAISD Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Superintendent of Business Support Services.
SAISD personnel work hand in hand with Cenergistic engineers, experts and Energy Specialists to audit and optimize energy-using systems across the organization to achieve peak efficiency and maintain buildings.
“The more energy efficient we are as a district means lower energy costs and more funding for teaching and learning,” said Dr. Brandon. “San Angelo ISD is proud of all of our employees and energy partners who worked together to achieve these recognitions.”